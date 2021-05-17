Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 16.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 49.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 35,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Sprout Social by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprout Social from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.91.

In related news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $99,645.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 54,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total value of $3,200,580.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 210,350 shares of company stock worth $12,990,763.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $61.82 on Monday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.40.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

