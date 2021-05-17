Vistry Group (LON:VTY) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,335.00

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,335 ($17.44) and last traded at GBX 1,318 ($17.22), with a volume of 151185 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,296 ($16.93).

VTY has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,136 ($14.84) price objective on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 980 ($12.80) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Vistry Group from GBX 1,210 ($15.81) to GBX 1,270 ($16.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 1,090 ($14.24) to GBX 1,170 ($15.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,061.57 ($13.87).

The stock has a market cap of £2.94 billion and a PE ratio of 37.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,190.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 954.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%.

In other Vistry Group news, insider Greg Fitzgerald acquired 53,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 926 ($12.10) per share, for a total transaction of £496,502.68 ($648,683.93).

Vistry Group Company Profile (LON:VTY)

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

