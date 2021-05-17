US Bancorp DE Lowers Holdings in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) by 52.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,698 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,023 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in RealPage were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RP. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in RealPage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in RealPage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in RealPage by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in RealPage by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in RealPage by 1,043.5% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RP stock opened at $88.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.02. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 164.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. RealPage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.14 and a 12-month high of $89.20.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RP shares. William Blair downgraded shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.39.

RealPage, Inc engages in the provision of software and data analytics to the real estate industry. It includes marketing, leasing, living, site management, expense management, and financial solutions. It also offers services such as accessibility inspection, compliance, credentialing, vendor marketplace, vendor catalog and e-invoices, RealPage exchange, professional, RealPage training, support, residential technology, billing, and SmartSource accounting.

