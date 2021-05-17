Drax Group (LON:DRX) Sets New 52-Week High at $454.60

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 454.60 ($5.94) and last traded at GBX 442.48 ($5.78), with a volume of 197668 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 430 ($5.62).

Separately, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 399 ($5.21) price objective on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Get Drax Group alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 413.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 375.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.82.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd were given a GBX 10.30 ($0.13) dividend. This is a boost from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $6.80. This represents a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. Drax Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.41%.

Drax Group Company Profile (LON:DRX)

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.