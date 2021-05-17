Drax Group (LON:DRX) Sets New 52-Week High at $454.60

Drax Group plc (LON:DRX)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 454.60 ($5.94) and last traded at GBX 442.48 ($5.78), with a volume of 197668 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 430 ($5.62).
Separately, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 399 ($5.21) price objective on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th.
The stock has a market capitalization of £1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 413.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 375.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.82.
Drax Group Company Profile (LON:DRX)
Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.
