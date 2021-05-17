State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 11,936 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) by 12.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 104,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,936 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in NMI were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NMIH. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in NMI by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in NMI by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in NMI by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 987,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,358,000 after buying an additional 421,149 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in NMI by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after buying an additional 42,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NMI by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 10,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $260,818.24. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $855,263.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 126,082 shares of company stock valued at $3,045,806. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NMIH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NMI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.39.

Shares of NMI stock opened at $23.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.72 and a 200 day moving average of $23.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.72. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $26.82.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $115.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.50 million. NMI had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 15.70%. NMI’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

