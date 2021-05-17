State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.49 Million Stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,254 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $2,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NHI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,753,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,475,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,582,000 after buying an additional 266,783 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,864,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,983,000 after buying an additional 158,570 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NHI stock opened at $67.62 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.23 and a 200-day moving average of $68.88. The company has a quick ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.34 and a 12-month high of $78.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.88.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 56.94%. The company had revenue of $80.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.102 per share. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 80.18%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

National Health Investors Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

