Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,488 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 12,526 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 38,701 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,609 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 53,113 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 83,787 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUV opened at $11.27 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.13. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $11.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.031 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

