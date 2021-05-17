Insider Selling: Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CEO Sells $4,540,500.00 in Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CEO Glenn Kelman sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $4,540,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,668,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,191,565.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Glenn Kelman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Redfin alerts:

On Wednesday, May 12th, Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $1,542,900.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $1,991,700.00.

RDFN opened at $51.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.28 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.48. Redfin Co. has a 12-month low of $23.11 and a 12-month high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Redfin by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Redfin by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Redfin in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Redfin in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Redfin from $99.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.87.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.