TD Securities Increases CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Price Target to $3.50

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $2.52.

Shares of OTCMKTS CESDF opened at $1.50 on Thursday. CES Energy Solutions has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $1.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

