Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY)

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Bank of Ireland Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Bank of Ireland Group from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of Ireland Group has a consensus rating of Buy.

Bank of Ireland Group stock opened at $6.39 on Thursday. Bank of Ireland Group has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $6.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.17.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. Its products and services include current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, small medium enterprise loans, asset finance, commercial finance, hire purchase, and leasing services; and property, trade, and project finance.

