BMO Capital Markets Raises CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Price Target to C$79.00

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) had its target price lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CCDBF. CIBC lifted their price target on CCL Industries from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CCL Industries from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised their price objective on CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $73.25.

CCDBF opened at $56.89 on Friday. CCL Industries has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $58.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.71 and a 200-day moving average of $50.01.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

