Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 15.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,110 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,904 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1,261.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.13.

NYSE:WGO opened at $76.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.64. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.33 and a 12-month high of $87.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $839.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.28 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

