BMO Capital Markets Raises Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) Price Target to C$40.00

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HCG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Home Capital Group from C$34.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$43.14.

HCG opened at C$36.26 on Friday. Home Capital Group has a twelve month low of C$16.14 and a twelve month high of C$36.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 10.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$31.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.40.

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$139.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$133.32 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Home Capital Group will post 4.6599999 EPS for the current year.

About Home Capital Group

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

