Jason Robins Sells 333,333 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) insider Jason Robins sold 333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total value of $14,693,318.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,165,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,705,554.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $44.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.91. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.35 and a 52 week high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $312.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.34 million. Research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DKNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on DraftKings from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DraftKings from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.12.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

