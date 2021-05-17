Analysts Expect AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) will announce ($0.12) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AxoGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.11). AxoGen posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $0.24. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 22.98%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on AxoGen from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on AxoGen from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 29.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 58,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 28.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 416,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,442,000 after acquiring an additional 91,843 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 2.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,908 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 31.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 10,611 shares during the period. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AxoGen stock opened at $21.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 7.45 and a quick ratio of 6.81. The company has a market capitalization of $880.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.08 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.29. AxoGen has a 1 year low of $7.65 and a 1 year high of $23.94.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

