Malibu Boats (MBUU) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Malibu Boats (NASDAQ: MBUU):

5/11/2021 – Malibu Boats had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $85.00 to $94.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/11/2021 – Malibu Boats had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $95.00 to $91.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Malibu Boats had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $85.00 to $94.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Malibu Boats had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $95.00 to $91.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/5/2021 – Malibu Boats had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $93.00 to $103.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Malibu Boats was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Malibu Boats, Inc. operates as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of sport boats primarily in the United States. The Company sells its boats under two brands: Malibu and Axis Wake Research. Its sport boats used for water sports including water skiing, wakeboarding and wake surfing as well as for general recreational boating use. Malibu Boats, Inc. is based in Loudon, United States. “

3/29/2021 – Malibu Boats had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $85.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Malibu Boats had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $85.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $85.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.09 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.16.

Get Malibu Boats Inc alerts:

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $273.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.13 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Wayne R. Wilson sold 27,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $2,110,933.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Intrust Bank NA acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Malibu Boats in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.