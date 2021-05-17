Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HII. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $216.21 on Monday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.44 and a twelve month high of $223.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.97.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In related news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.98, for a total transaction of $375,020.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,016.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 1,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.96, for a total value of $350,881.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,073.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,085 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HII. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.40.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

