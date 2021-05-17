Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.04) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Tilly’s reported earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $177.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.37 million. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.71%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TLYS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

In other news, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 15,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total value of $187,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $958,905.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon David Kosoff sold 12,500 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.42, for a total value of $155,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $155,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,644 shares of company stock worth $2,198,957 over the last ninety days. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tilly’s by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 226,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,848,000 after buying an additional 119,141 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 716.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 112,410 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,503 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,787 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLYS opened at $12.28 on Monday. Tilly’s has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $13.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03. The stock has a market cap of $369.38 million, a PE ratio of -94.46 and a beta of 1.94.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

