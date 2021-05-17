Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Altius Minerals from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on Altius Minerals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Altius Minerals stock opened at $14.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.34. Altius Minerals has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $15.84.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altius Minerals stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,876,000.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

