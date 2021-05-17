Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) PT Raised to C$60.00 at Desjardins

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) had its price target hoisted by Desjardins from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AGGZF. Raymond James upgraded Ag Growth International from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Ag Growth International from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Ag Growth International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upped their target price on Ag Growth International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Ag Growth International in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.80.

AGGZF opened at $34.21 on Friday. Ag Growth International has a 52-week low of $18.56 and a 52-week high of $37.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.68 and a 200 day moving average of $28.79.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

