Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of ABN AMRO Bank stock opened at $13.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.04. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $13.58.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

