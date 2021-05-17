Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Boot Barn in a report released on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BOOT. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Boot Barn stock opened at $78.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 63.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. Boot Barn has a 1-year low of $17.87 and a 1-year high of $78.63.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $258.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.02 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. Boot Barn’s revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

In other news, insider John Hazen sold 2,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $181,892.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 61,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $3,751,997.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,709 shares of company stock valued at $4,660,786 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOOT. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Boot Barn by 409.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Boot Barn by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

