LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €130.00 by Barclays

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) has been given a €130.00 ($152.94) target price by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LEG. Kepler Capital Markets set a €142.00 ($167.06) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Baader Bank set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €164.30 ($193.29) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LEG Immobilien presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €137.61 ($161.89).

Shares of LEG stock opened at €116.10 ($136.59) on Monday. LEG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 12-month high of €98.50 ($115.88). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €115.56 and its 200-day moving average price is €117.92.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

