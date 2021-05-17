Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Price Target Raised to C$18.00 at TD Securities

Uni-Select (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Uni-Select from $10.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

UNIEF opened at $11.21 on Friday. Uni-Select has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.27.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

