Strs Ohio Makes New $135,000 Investment in Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $598,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $699,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $882,000.

Get Silverback Therapeutics alerts:

Silverback Therapeutics stock opened at $26.52 on Monday. Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $63.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.55.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.18). Research analysts expect that Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Silverback Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Silverback Therapeutics from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Silverback Therapeutics from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Silverback Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silverback Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.