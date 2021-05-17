8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 152.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EGHT opened at $24.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.51. 8×8, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 0.98.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 68.68% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $28,368.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $32,328.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,506.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,619 shares of company stock valued at $633,361. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EGHT. BTIG Research boosted their price target on 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.21.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

