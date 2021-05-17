Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,206,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 106,985 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $139,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $122.31 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.17 and a 200 day moving average of $126.75. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.55 and a 12 month high of $144.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $599.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.72 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.54%.

In other news, SVP Richard A. Lemmon sold 2,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $373,594.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 6,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.24, for a total value of $912,269.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,288.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TTEK shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Tetra Tech in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price target on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.14.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

