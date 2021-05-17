Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 145,549 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,774,056 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 145,549 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Hologic were worth $129,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,439,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,925,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263,184 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,838,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,517,655,000 after purchasing an additional 808,123 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,467,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,323,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $169,200,000 after purchasing an additional 594,505 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hologic by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,068,306 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $150,634,000 after acquiring an additional 22,372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Hologic stock opened at $63.74 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.19 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 4,001 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $260,145.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,377.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

