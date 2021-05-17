NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Upgraded at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on RBSPF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NatWest Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NatWest Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Societe Generale raised shares of NatWest Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of NatWest Group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of NatWest Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:RBSPF opened at $2.73 on Thursday. NatWest Group has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $2.85. The firm has a market cap of $33.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

