Royal Bank of Canada Raises Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Price Target to $62.00

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an outperform rating for the company.

Shares of CHK opened at $48.87 on Thursday. Chesapeake Energy has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $52.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.94.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $14.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $12.64.

The company also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CarVal Investors LP purchased a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth $115,974,000. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth $1,849,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth $416,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth $735,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth $887,000.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

