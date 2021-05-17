Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.48% of Paycom Software worth $130,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Bell Bank increased its position in Paycom Software by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,206 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,365 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $326.31 on Monday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $252.33 and a one year high of $471.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 115.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $372.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $396.75.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAYC. Zacks Investment Research raised Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Paycom Software from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.76.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

