Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 60,665 Shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,189,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 60,665 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Minerals Technologies worth $135,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 414,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,748,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 677,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,085,000 after purchasing an additional 106,964 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 21.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Minerals Technologies by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 20,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 8,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Shares of Minerals Technologies stock opened at $84.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.81 and a 12 month high of $84.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.85.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.63 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. CL King increased their target price on Minerals Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Minerals Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.75.

In related news, CEO Douglas T. Dietrich sold 13,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $986,815.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,383,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas W. Mayger sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $1,674,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,502,424.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,361 shares of company stock worth $3,113,596. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.