Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 63,043 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,820,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,043 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $132,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth $41,740,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth $2,042,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,655,000 after purchasing an additional 68,653 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $83.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.86. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $627.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.25 million. Analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.05%.

Several brokerages recently commented on ENSG. Truist Financial raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

In other news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $81,215.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,862 shares in the company, valued at $3,623,878.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Chad Keetch sold 15,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total value of $1,425,829.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,601,728.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,498,015. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

