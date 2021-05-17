Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Holdings Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 386,691 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,999 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.30% of Lululemon Athletica worth $134,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,136,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $314.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $321.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $334.73. The company has a market capitalization of $41.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.86, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $234.01 and a 1-year high of $399.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

LULU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.94.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

