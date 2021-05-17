Strs Ohio Has $125,000 Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Strs Ohio cut its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Qualys were worth $125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QLYS opened at $99.83 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.02 and its 200-day moving average is $105.85. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.65 and a 1-year high of $148.84. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QLYS shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.78.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

