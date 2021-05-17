Strs Ohio Makes New Investment in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COLB. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COLB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Columbia Banking System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.33.

Shares of NASDAQ COLB opened at $44.00 on Monday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.13 and a 12-month high of $50.68. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.95.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $147.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

