Strs Ohio Sells 9,100 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 85.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Simulations Plus were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the first quarter worth $4,263,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 0.5% during the first quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 58,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 5.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 51.4% during the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 11,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the fourth quarter worth $656,000. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Simulations Plus stock opened at $51.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 101.88, a P/E/G ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.88 and its 200-day moving average is $68.05. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.34 and a fifty-two week high of $90.92.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.93 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

SLP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $1,752,240.00. Insiders have sold a total of 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,160 in the last ninety days. 24.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simulations Plus Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

Read More: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.