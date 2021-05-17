Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Raised to $425.00

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price objective boosted by Robert W. Baird from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DE. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $343.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $341.17.

NYSE:DE opened at $384.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $377.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.54. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $124.69 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The company has a market capitalization of $120.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

