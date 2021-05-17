Strs Ohio Invests $77,000 in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CATY. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Shares of CATY opened at $43.04 on Monday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $151.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.58 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.63%.

CATY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.