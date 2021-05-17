Strs Ohio Sells 16,600 Shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 84.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kura Oncology by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,771,000 after buying an additional 61,621 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 39,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 9,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 751,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,536,000 after acquiring an additional 75,088 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KURA. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Shares of KURA opened at $25.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a current ratio of 15.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 2.15. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $14.21 and a one year high of $43.00.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.04). On average, analysts predict that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kura Oncology news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $183,937.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kura Oncology Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidates are tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KURA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.