Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Lowered to $165.00 at Mizuho

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $176.00 to $165.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $197.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Airbnb from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $169.03.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $141.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.58. Airbnb has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Airbnb will post -13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,404,000. Spreng Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,285,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

