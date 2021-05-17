Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price objective decreased by Rosenblatt Securities from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $420.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $320.28.
NASDAQ WIX opened at $222.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.25. Wix.com has a one year low of $188.37 and a one year high of $362.07.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.
Wix.com Company Profile
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.
