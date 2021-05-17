Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Given New $250.00 Price Target at Rosenblatt Securities

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) had its price objective decreased by Rosenblatt Securities from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a neutral rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $310.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $420.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $320.28.

Get Wix.com alerts:

NASDAQ WIX opened at $222.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.29 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.25. Wix.com has a one year low of $188.37 and a one year high of $362.07.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by $1.00. The business had revenue of $304.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.05 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wix.com will post -3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wix.com by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Wix.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud-based platform products and services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; Editor X, a website creation platform; and Velo by Wix to create websites and web applications.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Wix.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wix.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.