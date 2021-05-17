trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) PT Raised to $2.60 at Morgan Stanley

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $2.40 to $2.60 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

TRVG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of trivago from $1.35 to $3.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of trivago in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of trivago from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of trivago from $2.70 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. trivago presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.60.

NASDAQ TRVG opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.95. trivago has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $5.88.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. trivago had a negative net margin of 62.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. Research analysts expect that trivago will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of trivago by 232.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,200,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 839,654 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of trivago during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of trivago during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of trivago by 248,659.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 746,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 745,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of trivago during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

