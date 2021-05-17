trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) PT Raised to $2.60 at Morgan Stanley

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $2.40 to $2.60 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.
TRVG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of trivago from $1.35 to $3.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of trivago from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of trivago in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of trivago from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of trivago from $2.70 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. trivago presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.60.
NASDAQ TRVG opened at $3.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.95. trivago has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $5.88.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of trivago by 232.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,200,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 839,654 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new position in shares of trivago during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of trivago during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of trivago by 248,659.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 746,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 745,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of trivago during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
trivago Company Profile
trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels.
