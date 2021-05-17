Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VRCA. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.33.

VRCA stock opened at $11.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.27 and its 200 day moving average is $12.19. The stock has a market cap of $320.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 2.30. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $18.42.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.10). Equities analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul B. Manning bought 739,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $10,912,492.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 719,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,906,000 after purchasing an additional 54,325 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,275,000 after purchasing an additional 34,117 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 417.4% in the first quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 562,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after purchasing an additional 454,160 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $3,030,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 14,392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a dermatology therapeutics company, develops and commercializes treatments for people with skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; which has completed phase II clinical trial for treating common warts; and that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

