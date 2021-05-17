Zacks: Brokerages Expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) will post sales of $1.25 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25 billion. Church & Dwight reported sales of $1.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full year sales of $5.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.43.

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 15,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,310,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,458.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Craigie bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $481,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,116.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Church & Dwight by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Church & Dwight by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 21,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 12,033 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 635,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,442,000 after buying an additional 95,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $88.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.37 and a 200 day moving average of $85.55. The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $70.07 and a 12-month high of $98.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.89%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

