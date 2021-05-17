Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $539.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) will post $539.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Belden’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $543.00 million and the lowest is $536.70 million. Belden reported sales of $424.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Belden will report full year sales of $2.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28. Belden had a positive return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 10.95%. The company had revenue of $536.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Belden from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Belden by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,139,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,060,000 after purchasing an additional 273,430 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Belden by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,247,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,708,000 after buying an additional 278,885 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Belden by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,488,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,991,000 after buying an additional 8,888 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Belden by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,351,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,959,000 after acquiring an additional 78,536 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Belden by 16.4% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,038,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,097,000 after acquiring an additional 146,351 shares in the last quarter.

Belden stock opened at $52.38 on Monday. Belden has a 52 week low of $27.37 and a 52 week high of $54.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.31 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.36 and a 200-day moving average of $43.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

