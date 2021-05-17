ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their underweight rating on shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $57.00.

CCXI has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded ChemoCentryx from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChemoCentryx currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.22.

CCXI opened at $10.44 on Thursday. ChemoCentryx has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $70.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.12 and a quick ratio of 10.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.10.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 33,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.43, for a total value of $2,264,485.56. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 91,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,243,758.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $77,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 120,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,439,217.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,449 shares of company stock worth $2,685,870 in the last quarter. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCXI. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 190.3% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,625 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter valued at $46,873,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter valued at $40,248,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter valued at $28,737,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,804,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,507,000 after buying an additional 332,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

