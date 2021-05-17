Needham & Company LLC Cuts Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Price Target to $190.00

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) had its price objective decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on APPN. Barclays cut their price objective on Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Appian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.25.

Get Appian alerts:

Shares of APPN stock opened at $83.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.38 and a beta of 2.00. Appian has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $260.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.65.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.71 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Appian will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $821,811.00. Also, CRO Eric Calvin Cross sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total value of $258,413.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,538.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,470 shares of company stock valued at $4,899,345 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 46.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in Appian by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Appian by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Appian by 46.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Appian by 80.4% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Appian by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.