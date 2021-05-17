Morgan Stanley Increases Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) Price Target to $62.00

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AXNX. Zacks Investment Research cut Axonics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Axonics from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Axonics from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.11.

Shares of AXNX stock opened at $54.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.57 and a beta of 0.02. Axonics has a 52 week low of $32.15 and a 52 week high of $64.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.98 and a 200-day moving average of $52.67.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16). Axonics had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 76.62%. The company had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Axonics will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO John Woock sold 10,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $508,200.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 60,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,057,382.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 33,833 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $1,818,185.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,497 shares in the company, valued at $19,964,248.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 221,977 shares of company stock worth $12,741,922. Company insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 1st quarter worth $1,857,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Axonics during the 1st quarter worth $844,000. Institutional investors own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

